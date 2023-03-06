A court in Minsk, Belarus, on Monday sentenced exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in absentia to 15 years in prison for the crime of conspiracy to seize power through unconstitutional means.

According to the Belarusian news agency “Belta”, justice convicted four other exiled opponents in the same case, among them, the former Minister of Culture Pavel Latushko, who is a member of the Coordination Council for a democratic transition in the country.

Latushko was sentenced to 18 years in prison, while Maria Moroz, Olga Kovalkova and Sergei Dylevski to 12.

All those sentenced are exiled in Lithuania or Poland and were tried in absentia.

The court found Tsikhanouskaya and the other opponents guilty of unconstitutionally plotting to seize state power, creating an extremist formation and making public calls to come to power and commit actions aimed at undermining Belarus’ national security.

Furthermore, they were sentenced for deliberate actions that would have been intended to incite social enmity and discord.

Tsikhanouskaya — who sees herself as the rightful winner of the 2020 presidential election, which the opposition and the West have slammed as rigged and sparked the biggest protests in Belarus’ history — has previously said that the country’s justice system ” has become a machine of repression and terror”.

Today, through the channel she maintains on Instagram, the opposition leader minimized the importance of the sentence.

“With her or without her, the democratic forces and I will continue to do everything possible to free our political prisoners and bring about democratic change in our country.

Protests after the presidential elections, in which Alexandr Lukashenko won a sixth term, were violently repressed, including reports of torture.

In all, there are 1,438 political prisoners in Belarus, including bloggers, businessmen, activists, demonstrators and aspiring presidential candidates, such as Tsikhanouskaya’s husband, Syarhei Tsikhanouski, according to human rights NGO Vesna.

Last December, Lukashenko commuted or reduced the sentences of 4,500 prisoners amid the enactment of an amnesty law, but none had been detained in protests against voter fraud.