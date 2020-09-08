His supporters denounced a kidnapping since his disappearance on Monday.

“Kolesnikova is at present detained.” This was acknowledged on Tuesday, September 8, Anton Bychkovsky, spokesman for the Belarusian border guards, confirming the data that an opposition determine, Maria Kolesnikova, final of three feminine figures within the presidential marketing campaign towards the contested president Alexander Lukashenko, was arrested on the border with Ukraine.

“A process is underway to evaluate the state of affairs from a authorized viewpoint”, added the spokesperson for the border guards with out additional rationalization. In response to him, two different members of the Opposition Coordination Council, which goals to arrange a transition of energy, have crossed the border: Anton Rodenkov and Ivan Kravtsov. The 2 different feminine figures of the motion, Svetlana Tikhanovskaïa and Veronika Tsepkalo, have already gone into exile.

Maria Kolesnikova, 38, disappeared in Minsk on Monday, “eliminated” in keeping with his supporters and embarked in a automobile towards his will. Many opposition figures, members or not of the Coordination Council, have been compelled into exile or imprisoned in current weeks, Alexander Lukashenko, in energy for 26 years, going through an unprecedented mobilization towards him.

However regardless of this repression, for a month, a protest motion demanding his departure, together with each Sunday greater than 100,000 folks in Minsk, continues to denounce his re-election, deemed fraudulent, on August 9 with 80% of the votes towards Svetlana Tikhanovskaïa, an English instructor with no political expertise, who had launched into the presidential race, to switch her husband imprisoned for the reason that spring.