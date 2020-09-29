The Belarusian opponent will be heard that day by the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs Committee, remotely or in person, at the latter’s invitation.

After Emmanuel Macron, the deputies. Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said Tuesday to September 29 that she was going to speak to the French parliament after her meeting with President Emmanuel Macron, visiting Lithuania. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya fled to Vilnius after a contested election in Belarus on August 9.

The opponent should be heard by the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly on October 7 at 11:30 am, remotely or in person, said the committee, which invited her.

Before the French president, the opponent had already met the foreign ministers of the European Union, and the leaders of Poland and Lithuania, two European states neighboring Belarus. “We will do our best as Europeans to help with the mediation”, Emmanuel Macron told reporters, in English, after his meeting with Svetlana Tikhanovskaïa. He made it clear that he was counting “return to OSCE mediation in order to make progress”. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe had offered to help negotiate an end to the crisis in the country.

Emmanuel Macron “supports the idea of ​​mediation because he understands that powerful countries must be involved to start negotiations with Lukashenko. He is ready to help on this point”, said the Belarusian opponent. “I think he will talk about Belarus [autre nom de la Biélorussie] with the Russian side and that he will do everything possible to involve Russia in these negotiations “, she added. According to her, the crisis should be resolved “as soon as possible” and new free and fair elections should be held before the end of the year.