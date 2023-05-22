Journalist and opponent of the Belarusian regime Roman Protasevich, sentenced in early May to eight years in prison, has been pardoned. “I just signed all the documents. This, of course, is great news,” Protasevich said as quoted by Belarusian news agency BelTA. The blogger – arrested in May 2021, after the Ryanair flight on which he was on from Athens and Vilnius landed in Minsk – had been sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment because he was found guilty of organizing mass protests, leading an terrorist attack and insulted President Alexander Lukashenko.