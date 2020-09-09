The Nobel Prize for Literature Svetlana Alexievich and Maxim Znak have been the final leaders of the Opposition Coordination Council nonetheless current in Belarus and nonetheless at massive.

After Maria Kolesnikova, it’s the flip of lawyer Maxime Znak. One of many final two members of the Opposition Coordinating Council nonetheless at massive on Belarusian soil was detained on Wednesday, September 9 within the morning by masked males, his entourage stated. “Maxime Znak got here to the workplace to take part in a videoconference, however he by no means joined her, he was simply capable of ship a ‘masks’ phrase”, stated the press service of his opposition group on its Telegram messaging channel, additionally posting a photograph of the lawyer being led by masked males in civilian garments.

If the police and the particular companies haven’t confirmed the arrest of Maxime Znak, the state of affairs of his disappearance corresponds to that skilled by different opponents, arrested by unidentified males. Then a day or two later, their imprisonment or exile is introduced.

The 39-year-old lawyer is likely one of the seven members of the management of the Coordination Council, the presidium shaped to acquire a transition to energy in Belarus and the departure of President Alexander Lukashenko. Maxim Znak and Nobel Prize for Literature Svetlana Alexievich have been the final leaders of this group nonetheless at massive and in Belarus, the others having both been arrested or compelled into exile.

The arrest of the lawyer comes one month to the day after the presidential election which triggered an unprecedented protest motion within the nation, denouncing the fraudulent re-election of Alexander Lukashenko, on the helm since 1994, towards the opponent Svetlana Tikhanovskaïa , new to politics.

Regardless of the repression, initially violent of the demonstrations, and the pressures towards probably the most seen opponents, the road continues to mobilize, gathering particularly each Sunday for 4 weeks greater than 100,000 folks within the streets of Minsk alone.