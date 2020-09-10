Arrested on the Ukrainian border and imprisoned on Wednesday, the determine of the opposition in opposition to the disputed president Maria Kolesnikova had disappeared earlier this week underneath unusual circumstances.

After her enforced disappearance, the opponent of Belarusian energy will proceed her combat from jail. Maria Kolesnikova is at present in jail and can file a criticism in opposition to members of the safety companies for “removing” and “dying threats” after his disappearance Monday underneath murky circumstances, his political group introduced Thursday, September 10. In response to the web site of Viktor Babaryko, ex-presidential candidate of which she was the marketing campaign supervisor, Maria Kolesnikova despatched a letter to the director of the Belarusian Investigation Committee by which she particulars what occurred to her between her “removing” Monday and its reappearance 24 hours later on the border with Ukraine. “When the KGB (safety companies) brokers understood that I might not depart the territory voluntarily, they put a bag over my head, put me in a minibus and took me to the Ukrainian-Belarusian border”, she wrote within the letter. She additionally confirms the model of her supporters that, so as to not be forcibly expelled from the nation, she tore up her passport.

“Maria Kolesnikova signifies the precise names and positions of the individuals who exerted psychological stress on her. She asks to open prison proceedings” for kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and dying threats, particulars the web site which publishes extracts from his letter. “These folks threatened to kill me. They stated that if I did not depart Belarus voluntarily, I might nonetheless depart, alive or in items. Additionally they threatened to deprive me of my freedom for 25 years, to trigger me issues in my locations of detention “, writes the 38-year-old opponent.

Maria Kolesnikova and one other imprisoned member of the management of the Belarusian Opposition Coordinating Council had been indicted on Wednesday for “assault on nationwide safety”. These indictments come a month after the presidential election which sparked an unprecedented protest motion within the nation, denouncing the fraudulent re-election of Alexander Lukashenko, in energy since 1994. All of the opposition figures on this historic protest, marked by file demonstrations each Sunday in Minsk, at the moment are both in exile or in jail.