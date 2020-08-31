Belarus is sinking into crisis. On Sunday August 30, thousands of demonstrators were still in the streets to demand the resignation of Alexander Lukashenko, whose re-election as head of the country is hotly contested. During the mobilization, many arrests still took place. “Earlier this month, we heard testimonies that people had been arbitrarily arrested and then tortured. Women were stripped naked and threatened with rape, there was really an escalation of violence “, explains Cécile Coudriou, president of Amnesty International France, in the 23 hours newspaper of franceinfo.

Workers have also been threatened with dismissal if they participate in the protests. “There have been many attempts at intimidation. On the ground, we notice that people are arrested even if nothing reprehensible is happening (…) Lukashenko really has great determination to weaken this mobilization.“, Cécile Coudriou alarmed.

