Belarus No more breathing back into the bottle: HS correspondent spent weeks in Belarus making eight observations

Jussi Niemeläinen has been reporting from Belarus for ten years. This summer he saw a change of land there.

1. Belarus is now at a standstill

Autonomous the president Alexander Lukashenko protests against and demanding new elections have already gathered huge crowds on the streets of Minsk and other cities over three weekends.

The protest movement is therefore so great and tenacious that Lukashenko has not been crushed. However, at least now it is not big enough to shake the regime.

Mr Lukashenko has made it clear that he will not agree to any dialogue. After a short break, he tightened his grip again a good week ago.

This can continue for some time to come. The protesters are comparing their fight to a marathon. On the other hand, Lukashenko may exacerbate the situation very surprisingly.

2. Lukashenko has made several mistakes

Lukashenko has long been not only a tough dictator but also a skilled populist. This year, however, he has made one political mistake after another.

Underestimating the coronavirus epidemic irritated and offended many. Allowing only one genuine candidate in the presidential election united opposition forces and disappointed citizens Svjatlana Tsihanouskajan behind. The presidential election became a referendum on Lukashenko.

Lukashenko did not campaign. The election result was falsified into a crushing victory when a more moderate falsification might still have been swallowed up. After the election, police broke up the protests so violently that the protests multiplied.

Once the touch to reality is gone, more mistakes can be expected to come. They can be fatal to Lukashenko, but also dangerous to the Belarusians or to the whole region.

3. Many only this year understood what kind of country they live in

Abroad, Lukashenko has long been said to be the last dictator in Europe. In Belarus, however, many have been able to live quite comfortably as long as they have stayed away from politics. There has also been no need to watch propaganda on television.

The roads are in good condition, the cities are clean, there is easy access abroad, the IT sector has been supported by tax breaks. Minsk has become a modern city with good restaurants, pleasant cafes and fun bars.

Most, of course, knew that Belarus was not a democracy. However, they often did not know the brutality of the violence machinery unless they had seen it in real action in a demonstration.

I ran into this in Minsk in the spring of 2017 when protesters opposed the so-called Parasitic Law, which fined the unemployed. Participants in their first demonstration, shocked by the police violence, explained that the police should not do so. I looked at them in my godparents, as I remembered as early as December 2010 how the skulls of people overthrown by the police would hit the cobblestones of Independence Square and how the police lifted one protester’s hair from the bus.

4. Belarus changed this year

Minsk has long had a relatively small but active civil society. It has slowly grown, so the gap between a modernizing society and Lukashenko, who longs for change, has widened. Yet the majority of society was fragmented, and most people focused only on their own affairs.

Of course, dissatisfaction was widespread due to, for example, the economic situation and general lack of visibility. There have also been regular protests, but in the end they were quite small and short-lived.

The administration’s poor response to the coronavirus made people help each other in new ways and gather help for hospitals. People who felt more strongly than before were also interested in politics and elections in a new way. However, progress did not end with the election.

This social change is significant even if Lukashenko remains in power and the country becomes more authoritarian. The spirit can no longer be forced back into the bottle.

5. Fear is not either an issue

Public support for Lukashenko’s candidates, participation in protests and strikes is a bold move.

In Belarus, the authorities have for years harassed, imprisoned and even tortured their critics, opponents and those who thought they were. This summer, the grips have hardened even more.

People have still continued to protest. Many foreign analysts have said the fear has disappeared. For some it is, but for some it is not. That is why even the big demonstrations do not make everyone dare to take the place.

Of course, Lukashenko also still has support, with an overall estimate of around 20%. Among them are not only those who benefit from his policies but also those who are afraid of any kind of change.

The administration and the machinery have also remained faithful. Resignations have been mainly isolated cases. Admittedly, there are a lot of people in the administration who know how to play in many directions. The detainees, on the other hand, say that the special forces that beat and tortured them seemed to live in a different reality and believe in propaganda.

6. Russia now has an extract from Lukashenko

Bridge wound the best option for Russia is weakened by Lukashenko.

Belarus has always been dependent on Russia, although Lukashenko has skillfully presented his gig between Russia and the West. After that, he no longer has room for maneuver or the opportunity to crochet Russian demands. His actions are also driving the IT sector, which has been an important source of income independent of Russia.

It is also a matter of principle. Russia does not want a change of power in this way. It can give “wrong thoughts” to Russians.

Belarusians are generally positive or at least neutral about Russia. Russia is in danger of losing them by doing wrong, but it is difficult to say whether it will have an impact on the Kremlin.

7. The opposition has no clear leadership

There are visible characters in the protest movement, but Tsihanouskaya, for example, has been mostly a symbol and not a leader.

At some point, it becomes clear whether this is a strength or a weakness. So far, it has helped keep the movement cohesive. Cupcases and political disagreements have been avoided, as the focus has been only on Lukashenko’s opposition.

Such unity is new. Lukashenko’s persecution and pressure on the opposition has kept it marginalized and small, but its fragmentation has also been affected by the reluctance of opposition leaders to cooperate with each other.

However, the “new opposition” that replaced it still faces big challenges. At some point, its representatives will have to start talking about politics. At the same time, politicians and citizens must try to learn politics from almost zero.

8. Lukashenko has already lost his reputation

This summer has seen the beginning of Lukashenko’s end. It is no longer clear how long it will take to leave.

This year, he has ensured that history remembers him as a violent, brutal and unconscious dictator who, in his passion for power, sold his country to Russia.

Until recently, there was another option: a harsh and authoritarian leader, during whose reign the Belarusians ceased to see their independence as an intermediate stage and united into a nation.