The Belarusian Defense Minister says his country has enshrined the use of nuclear weapons in its new military doctrine. Russian tactical nuclear missiles are stationed in Belarus. It is not clear who has the final say on their use.

DThe former Soviet republic of Belarus, which is closely allied with Russia, has enshrined the use of nuclear weapons in its new military doctrine. Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin announced this in an interview with journalists on Tuesday. In view of the new threat situation, it was necessary to revise the doctrine that has been in force since 2016. The sources of military threats to the country have been clearly identified, said the minister. He did not provide any more specific information about the planned use of nuclear weapons.

The doctrine also clearly defines obligations towards allies, said Chrenin. Belarus is considered Russia's closest ally, which launched its war of aggression against Ukraine from Belarusian territory almost two years ago.

Russia deployed tactical nuclear missiles in Belarus last year following an announcement by President Vladimir Putin. While Putin said Moscow would retain control of the weapons, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko later contradicted this. If his country is faced with aggression, he will not hesitate to order the use of weapons, he said.