The dictator of Belarus, Alexandr Lukashenko, warned this Friday (27), after the presentation of the new Russian nuclear doctrine, that Moscow will resort to nuclear weapons if NATO attacks Belarusian territory.

“As soon as they attack us, meaning NATO, the Americans and the Poles, we will use nuclear weapons. And Russia will come to our aid,” Lukashenko said at a student forum, according to the official news agency BELTA.

Lukashenko, in power since 1994, emphasized that aggression against Belarus would mean World War III, adding that Moscow’s new doctrine confirms this.

“We say in all honesty that the red line is the border. If you step on it, the response will be instantaneous. We have prepared for that,” he declared.

The dictator, who is Vladimir Putin’s main partner in the region, acknowledged that if Russia uses nuclear weapons, NATO could respond in kind, which would include an attack on targets on Russian territory.

“That’s why Russia will use its entire arsenal. And that would already mean a world war. And the West doesn’t want that. They’re not ready for that,” he said.

The inclusion of Belarus, Putin’s main ally in the invasion of Ukraine, is one of the new features of the nuclear doctrine announced by the Russian leader last Wednesday.

“We reserve the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression against Russia and Belarus as a member of the State Union. Including if the adversary uses conventional weapons and creates a vital threat to our sovereignty,” says the new nuclear doctrine.

Putin specified that this point had already been agreed with Lukashenko, whom he strongly supported during the massive post-election protests in 2020.

The main change, however, is that Russia can respond with nuclear weapons even if the enemy uses conventional weaponry, which also means a mass drone attack.