Belarus Media reports: Belarus forces Ryanair to land to arrest opposition journalist

According to opposition sources, the flight had a former reporter of an opposition channel added to the list of wanted persons by the Belarusian security service due to terrorism.

Belarus the authorities are said to have forced a low-cost airline Ryanair on a flight from Athens to Vilnius to land in Minsk and detained one of the passengers. The opposition channel Nexta tells about this.

According to Belarusian opposition sources, there was a reporter on the flight Roman Protasevich, which is one of Nexta ‘s undoers. Russian news agency Rian according to the Belarusian Ministry of Interior’s Organized Crime Unit has confirmed the arrest.

The Belarusian security service, the KGB, had added Protasevich to the list of wanted persons due to terrorism. There is a news agency on the same list According to Bloomberg also declared President of Belarus in August Alexander Lukashenko candidate Svijatlana Tsihanouskaja.

Tsihanouskaja commented on the case recently, saying that the Belarusian opposition has already been in contact with the UN-led civil aviation organization ICAO and Ryanair.

“From now on, no one flying over Belarus can count on their own safety. [Lukašenkan] the administration is breaking aviation rules to catch a dissident, ”Tsihanouskaja commented in a statement posted on his Telegram channel.

The flight from which the arrest took place was within the Schengen area. Belarus is not part of the Schengen agreement.

Nexta says on his channel that if Protasevich is accused of terrorism, he could face the death penalty in Belarus.