Svetlana Tikhanovskaïa had come to Brussels to get answers, the support of the European Union and that the latter take sanctions against the Belarusian authorities. But it is not. The main opponent of Alexander Lukashenko certainly left Brussels very disappointed, reports the journalist of France Televisions Julien Gasparutto live from the Belgian capital. The European foreign ministers admitted that Alexander Lukashenko was not legitimate, that the elections had been rigged. They were also outraged by the violence of the repression, but they did not agree on a sanction mechanism.

One country is united: it is Cyprus. The island is calling for sanctions against Turkey following tensions in the Mediterranean, but there is no unanimity on this issue either. The two files are therefore linked, but the lines could move by the end of the week.

