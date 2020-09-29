During his visit to Lithuania, Emmanuel Macron gave his support to the Belarusian candidate, Svetlana Tsikhanouskaïa. Anne Bourse, journalist for France 2, is live from Vilnus (Lithuania). “It was early this morning that Emmanuel Macron received at his hotel the main Belarusian opponent who found refuge in Vilnus“, reports Anne Bourse.

The French president promised Svetlana Tsikhanouskaïa that he would help her resolve this crisis. “Emmanuel Macron is pushing for mediation to be accepted by Alexandre Lukashenko, the disputed President. Macron clearly requested his departure on Sunday“, explains the journalist. After this meeting, Vladimir Poutine denounced”unprecedented pressure on Bioelorrusia, not to mention Emmanuel Macron“.”We can see the tension remains very strong“, concludes Anne Bourse.

The JT

The other subjects of the news