Belarus | Lukashenko’s behavior has raised doubts about his health

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s behavior during the Victory Day celebration in Moscow raised doubts about the president’s health.

News sources say, among other things, that Lukashenko was unable to walk a distance of 300 meters. He also reportedly skipped the Russian president Vladimir Putin hosted lunch on Tuesday.

At least the president of Kazakhstan attended the lunch Kassym-Jomart TokaevPresident of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of Tajikistan Emomalii Rahmon.

From the news videos published on Victory Day, those with keen eyes can notice the bandage on Lukashenka’s hand. Reuters news agency also reported that Lukashenko looked tired and his legs were shaking.

Lukashenko returned after the Victory Day ceremonies in Moscow back to his homeland, where he has traditionally delivered his own Victory Day speech in the country’s capital, Minsk.

However, this did not happen this time, instead the speech was given by the country’s defense minister Viktor Khrenin. Lukashenko wore civilian clothes to the event in Minsk, although he usually wears a military uniform on victory day.

According to information from the Reuters news agency, Lukashenko has only participated in a few public events in recent weeks.

68 years old Lukashenko has served as the president of his country continuously since 1994, when the office was established.

He leads Belarus autocratically and has violently suppressed the country’s opposition.

Lukashenko is one of Putin’s few allies.

Russia attacked Ukraine last February from Belarus.

In March, Russia announced that it would place its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. Researchers estimate that with this, Belarus is even more on Russia’s leash.