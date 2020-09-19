The EU does not recognize Lukashenko as the legitimate president for Belarus and praises the opposition for their commitment, there are renewed protests. Sanctions should follow.

The EU Parmalent recognizes Lukashenko not as president.

recognizes not as president. The EU wants to put its relations with Minsk to the test.

There should be punitive measures and Sanctions follow – but so far Cyprus is blocked (update from September 18, 10:00 p.m.).

Update from September 19, 5:08 p.m.: According to the AFP news agency, hundreds of people are again in Minsk been arrested. An AFP journalist observed people being dragged into cars and taken away.

Update from September 19, 4:26 p.m .: Although violence against the demonstrating women in the Russian capital Minsk escalated last Saturday, thousands of women are again against Lukashenko took to the streets. Because the traditional red and white flags are often confiscated by security forces, they opened red and white umbrellas. For their “March of Female Solidarity”, they chanted “Long live Belarus!” and “Prisoner transporter for Lukashenko“- an allusion to the vans that were used in the past week Protesters were taken away. The situation is still calm.

Sanctions against 40 Belarusians: Cyprus blocks EU decision

Update from September 18, 10:00 p.m.: Once again, Cyprus has an EU decision to accept Sanctions against Belarus blocked. This means that no action can be taken against 40 people accused by the EU of playing an important role in electoral fraud and violence against demonstrators.

Cyprus wants to agree to sanctions only if the EU at the same time Punitive measures against Turkey in the dispute over gas drilling in the eastern Mediterranean. The EU foreign ministers will meet in Brussels on Monday, and an EU summit will take place at the end of next week.

Lukashenko announces border closings – and warns of “war” with Eastern European NATO states

Update from September 18, 3:47 p.m .: Next Lithuania also has the Nato the allegations of the Belarusian President Lukashenkoto arm in the region was rejected. He had before a “war“With Eastern European NATO countries warned. “NATO poses no threat to Belarus dar, “said an alliance spokesman for the news agency AFP on Friday. “The presence of the Nato in the eastern part of the alliance is purely defensive, proportionate and aimed at preventing aggression and maintaining peace. “

Update from September 18, 3:05 p.m.: Of the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced the Limits to Poland and Lithuania close. He said that out loud SZ on Thursday at an event. “We are forced to withdraw troops from the streets that Army on alert to move and the State borders close to the west, mainly the after Lithuania and Poland“He is quoted as saying. In addition, the border with Ukraine should be strengthened. Latvia, however, mentioned Lukashenko not with the statement.

According to the border guards of Belarus the control points at the borders continue to work within their capacities under increased border protection. The head of the Lithuanian Border Guard, Rustamas Liubajevas, confirmed to the BNS agency that border traffic with Lithuania is continuing as normal, albeit a little more slowly.

Belarus: EU takes a clear stand against Lukashenko – sanctions should follow

Brussels – In has been around for weeks and months Belarus Riots and demonstrations against the leadership of Head of State Alexander Lukashenko. Now that related EU Parliamentst clear position on recent events in Belarus. The body positions itself clearly on the side of the opposition. The EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell makes it clear: Parliament does not recognize the head of state Alexander Lukashenko as the legitimate president of Belarus. The reason for this is the election on August 9th, in which Lukashenko was declared the winner with around 80 percent of the vote. According to the EU Parliament, the election was cheated.

Belarus in a state of emergency: The EU takes a clear stand against Lukashenko

As a result of the current Riots in the country is finally reacting EU. The relationship with the leadership in Minsk is to be put to the test. All contacts should be checked carefully and subsequently restricted or discontinued. According to Borrell, punitive measures are currently being taken against people Lukashenkos Environment prepared. It remains to be seen whether the EU will also introduce sanctions against the head of state personally.

Brutal crackdown by Belarusian authorities continues.

EU reaction on four pillars

📌adopt sanctions

📌call on authorities to end violence and unlawful detentions, and establish inclusive national dialogue

📌 strengthen engagement with civil society

📌review EU#Belarus relations pic.twitter.com/zaZ1DvYfls – Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) September 15, 2020

On the other hand, they want to show solidarity with civil society by strengthening ties, says Borrell. The opposition leadership around Swetlana Tichanovskaya, Maria Kolesnikova * and Veronika Zepkalo the renowned Sakharov Prize should be awarded, as suggested by several MPs. The award honors people or organizations who are committed to upholding human rights and freedom of expression. Since the election, two of the opposition leaders have fled into exile in Lithuania and Ukraine. Kolesnikova is on remand in Minsk and faces several years in prison.

Belarus in a state of emergency: Lukashenko cracks down on the opposition and demonstrators

Alexander Lukashenko is not seen by the EU Parliament as a legitimate head of state © Maxim Guchek / dpa / Pool BelTA / AP

Since the August 8 election there has been throughout Belarus massive protests against the head of state Lukashenko. The president has been in office for 26 years and is now entering his sixth term. Against the demonstrators in the country is on the part of police acted violently. There have already been several dead and hundreds injured and arrested. Thousands of workers stopped working to side with the opposition. Much of the Opposition Council was either arrested, abducted or had to leave the country. There is currently no foreseeable end to the uprisings. (tko) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network

List of rubric lists: © – / AP / dpa