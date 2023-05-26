Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said the effort to transfer Russian nuclear weapons to a storage facility in Belarus has already begun. When asked whether such non-strategic nuclear weapons have already arrived, he replied: “Maybe, I’ll go and see.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin “informed me that today he signed a decree on our actions to store nuclear weapons in Belarus. He spoke about a particular document. A decision was made to implement what he said verbally. It was needed to prepare the sites. We did that and that’s why the effort to transfer nuclear munitions began,” Lukashenko said, quoted by Russia’s Tass news agency. The Belarusian president stressed that the weapons will be safe: “Don’t worry. You know we are punctual and frugal people, don’t stress. We will take care of them”.

An agreement was signed today in Minsk between the defense ministers of the two countries for the storage of Russian nuclear weapons in a special depot on Belarusian territory.