Belarus Lukashenko swore his oath of office in a secretly prepared event

The streets of Minsk were closed without warning.

Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko officially entered his sixth presidency and took the oath of office in Minsk on Thursday morning. This was reported by the Belarusian State News Agency Belta after the event. The event was not announced in advance.

“I swear solemnly to faithfully serve the people of Belarus,” Lukashenko said with his right hand on the Constitution. Following the official text, the President commented on the protests that erupted in Belarus after 9 August.

“Our state is facing unprecedented challenges, and these challenges are the handwriting of technologies that have repeatedly pursued the destruction of state independence,” Lukashenko said on the news site. Tut.by: n by.

According to Belta, the inauguration at the Independence Palace was attended by a few hundred invited guests. The time and place of the event were not disclosed in advance, and the main streets of Minsk were closed in the morning from the path of the presidential car convoy without prior warning.

Lukashenko won the presidential election according to the official result with 80.1 percent of the vote. According to the opposition, the president’s actual vote catch was three percent.

Member of the Coordination Council set up by the opposition Pavel Latuško announced immediately after taking office that the opposition would not accept the election result and demand new elections.

“We call on everyone to start a campaign of civil disobedience immediately,” Latuško commented according to the news agency Reuters.