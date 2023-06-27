Belarus | Lukashenko seems to criticize Putin in a rare way

The autocrat of Belarus Aljasandr Lukashenko said that he commanded the country’s army to full readiness during the Wagner rebellion.

Belarus the army was on standby during the rebellion of the Russian Wagner mercenary army, the autocrat of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday in a speech to the country’s highest officer corps in Minsk.

“When what was happening in Russia was going on, I gave the order to put the army on full combat readiness,” Lukashenko said.

The speech was reported, among other things, by the news agency Belta under the administration of Belarus.

In addition to the army, Lukashenko also said that the Belarusian police, or militia, and the country’s special forces were fully operational.

Lukashenko also said on Tuesday that Belarus wants to learn from the war experiences of the Wagner fighters.

“If their commanders come to us and help us… tell us what’s important right now… That’s priceless. We have to take that from Wagner,” Lukashenko said, according to Reuters news agency.

At the same time, he added that Belarusians do not need to fear the presence of mercenaries.

“We are keeping a close eye on them,” said Lukashenko.

New According to Lukashenko, global conflict has never been so close before. According to him, the worst would have been if the West would have immediately taken advantage of the situation.

“If Russia collapses, we will be left in ruins, we will all die,” the speech was quoted by an independent Belarusian news site Zerkalo.

Autocratic the leader further said that no hero stories emerged from the events, referring to himself, the president of Russia to Vladimir Putin and to Wagner’s director to Yevgeny Prigozhin. Lukashenko confirmed on Tuesday that Prigozhin is in Belarus.

According to Lukashenko, they “didn’t catch the situation and then thought it would be resolved, but it didn’t happen”.

Lukashenko added that “two frontline fighters clashed” referring to Prigozhin and the Russian Defense Minister To Sergei Shoigu.

The weekend mutiny began when Prigozhin claimed that Russia attacked Wagner’s fighters and blamed Shoigu for it.

US media The New York Times interprets Lukashenko’s comments as a rare criticism of his close ally Putin. According to The New York Times, Lukashenko’s comment seems to suggest that tensions between Prigozhin and Šoigu had been allowed to get out of hand.