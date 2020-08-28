Belarus Lukashenko says he has put half of the army into combat readiness because of “threats from the West”

Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko said it had ordered half of the country’s army to combat readiness on Friday, Belarus’s state-run news agency Belta reported, according to Reuters.

Mr Lukashenko said he had placed the military in readiness in response to threats he said had come from the West.

“[Sotilasliitto] NATO has taken action right on our borders. What am I supposed to do? ” Lukashenko said according to Belta.

“I sent some army divisions and put half of the army on combat readiness. It’s not cheap, ”he continued.

Already last Saturday, Lukashenko ordered his troops to be ready to defend western Belarus, which he described as a “pearl”. According to Lukashenko, NATO forces are “buzzing with reality” in Poland and Lithuania near the Belarusian border. NATO has denied allegations that its forces have been activated at the borders.

Thursday President of Russia Vladimir Putin told Russia established separate police reserve forces, which are ready to support Lukashenko if necessary, Reuters said.

The Interfax news agency had told Russia that it would only send aid forces if the situation in Belarus got out of hand. According to The Moscow Times, Putin statedthat troops would set off if “extremists in Belarus go too far and start looting”.

However, Putin is said to have said that things are not in such a state that Russian intervention would be needed now. Russia estimates that the situation in Belarus is returning to normal following recent protests.

In Belarus large-scale demonstrations have called for Lukashenko to resign because he is considered to have fraudulently won the 9 August presidential election. Lukashenko has denied fraud in the election, which he allegedly won by about 80 percent of the vote.

Lukashenko has run a country of about 9.5 million people since 1994, and now his sixth presidency is about to begin. Demonstrations have sometimes been suppressed by violence.