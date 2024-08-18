Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko explained in a lengthy interview with the Russian TV channel Rossiya-1 that he is preparing his fellow citizens for his resignation, a topic he has raised more than once in recent weeks, but today more significantly, if only because a few hours earlier the Central Election Commission had expressed its readiness to organize presidential elections (due by next July) at any time and shortly afterward a massive deployment of military forces was announced on the border with Ukraine.

“Not everyone thinks so. They think that 30 years in power is too much. Only a few have been presidents for 30 years. That’s not the point. The point is whether it’s good or bad. Is it okay if one person is in charge for 25-30 years? And then people ask him to run for another term. And the answer is that the situation is tense, he has not let us down, he is protecting our country. That was the narrative. Belarusians have gotten used to this story but it won’t always be like that,” Lukashenko said.

“You have to realize that another person will come. It is inevitable. Another person will come and people will have to be ready. I am preparing people for this change. I do not want there to be any disappointment or failure,” Lukashenko added. “Not long ago we amended the constitution to introduce changes. But we do not want changes like those that a revolution brings. I am a supporter of evolution, not revolution. And in recent years we have done a lot to build what you see now,” he added.