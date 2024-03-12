Belarus has dismissed the ambassadors of Finland, Sweden, Germany and Kyrgyzstan.

White-President of Russia Alexander Lukashenko has fired a number of its diplomats, including the ambassador of Great Russia to Finland. This is evident from the presidential decree, which was published on the state's legal portal.

The Finnish ambassador has been relieved of his duties Alexei Samosuyevwho also works part-time as Denmark's ambassador as well as Dmitri MironchikBelarus' ambassador to Sweden, who also serves as Norway's ambassador.

In addition to them, the German ambassador is also invited to the home Denis Sidorenko and the ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic Andrei Stratshko.