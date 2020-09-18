Belarus Lukashenko: Belarus should close borders with Poland and Lithuania

However, the Polish-Lithuanian border seemed to function normally.

Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that Belarus should close its borders with Poland and Lithuania and step up border controls on its border with Ukraine.

Belarus has plunged into a political crisis since the 9 August presidential election. Citizens indignant at the falsification of the election result have protested against Lukashenko in large numbers and demanded his resignation.

“We are forced to withdraw our troops from the streets, keep half of our army on standby and close our state border to the west, above all to Lithuania and Poland,” Lukashenko said in a speech in Minsk.

“To our great dismay, we need to strengthen our border with fraternal Ukraine,” he continued.

Polish government spokesman Piotr Müllerin Poland had not been informed that the border had been closed. The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs told the state news agency PAP that the border was open normally.

Also a leader Rustamas Liubajevas He told the Lithuanian Border Guard that the border was functioning normally.