Belarus Lawyer: Belarusian opposition leader Marya Kalesnikava remanded in custody until November

“He will sit for a total of two months and after that they can continue their imprisonment if they deem it necessary.”

Belarus member of the steering group of the Coordination Council set up by the opposition Marya Kalesnikava is remanded in custody until the eighth day of November. Kalesnikava’s lawyer told about it Lyudmila Kazak To the Russian State News Agency Ria Novostille.

“We were told about it the other day,” Kazak told the news agency on Friday. “And unless miracles happen, the complaint we made about the arrest will not be dealt with before that. And it follows that imprisonment lasts for two months. ”

“And after that, they can continue pre-trial detention if they deem it necessary.”

Belarus Marya Kalesnikava, 38, who rose to the top three women in the opposition during the August presidential election, was abducted in a minibus in Minsk on 7 September. The next evening, it became clear that the Belarusian security service had tried to wave him across the border into Ukraine. Kalesnikava tore his passport between the border stations and walked back to Belarus.

Two days later, Kalesnikava, through his lawyer, issued a statement saying he feared for his life during the violent arrest. He had been threatened with deportation “alive or in pieces” and threatened with loss of life and health and 25 years in prison.

Members of the Steering Board of the Coordinating Council have been accused of a coup plan. The only free-standing member of the management team in Belarus is a Nobel writer Svyatlan Alexeyevich.