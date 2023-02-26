Home page politics

From: Nadia Austel

Split

Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko is behind Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine war. © Vladimir Astapkovich/Irek Doro¿añski/Dwot/dpa

The Ukraine war is entering its second year. Meanwhile, Lukashenko’s government in Belarus is taking “combat readiness measures.”

Minsk – The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus shared a video of missile transports via Telegram on Friday (February 24). The ministry writes that “a missile unit is going to the area designated for it as part of the combat readiness measures”.

Friday marked the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the Ukrainethe President Wladimir Putin previously announced as a “special military operation”. Since the beginning of Ukraine War Russian troops are stationed in Belarus Russia and Ukraine borders. However, Belarusian troops have so far avoided direct military conflict with Ukrainian forces.

Belarus will only enter the Ukraine war “under one single circumstance”.

A few days before the Ukrainian Defense Ministry update, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko held a press conference in which he spoke about the war in Ukraine and whether he would join his ally Putin in this war. He said:

“I am ready to fight with the Russians from Belarusian territory only under one circumstance, and that is if at least one soldier comes from there to Belarusian territory to kill my people,” he said, according to the state news agency Belta mit View of Ukraine. He added that while he doesn’t want war, Russia is a “legal, moral and political ally.”

Belarus might be forced to fight Ukraine

Lukashenko is considered a close ally of Putin – and Belarus is financially and politically heavily dependent on Russia. After the press conference, Hanna Liubakowa from the Atlantic Council think tank explained to the portal NewsweekLukashenko’s statements are “an attempt to signal to the West that he has nothing to do with an escalation at the front and a further involvement of Belarus in the war”.

In a conversation with ITV News in Great Britain Andriy Chernak, a representative of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Service, said: “We see that Belarus seems to be supporting Russia while at the same time trying to stay away from the war by any means necessary. We also see how much pressure Russia is putting on them.” A statement from the intelligence service said that the Belarusian military could be forced to follow Lukashenko’s orders.

Lukashenko is to travel to China because of the Ukraine war

At the recent The UN General Assembly votes on a resolution to withdraw Russian troops from Ukraine, Belarus had stood by Russia’s side with its dissenting vote. China, on the other hand, which is also considered an ally with Russia, had merely abstained.

Belarus also maintains good relations with China, which for its part presented a peace plan for the Ukraine war last week. According to Chinese information, Lukashenko is expected to pay a state visit to China next Tuesday. According to media reports, the invitation came just a few hours after the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had announced that it wanted to discuss the Chinese peace plan. (n / A)