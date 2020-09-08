One other opponent of the ruler Alexander Lukashenko has apparently been kidnapped in Belarus. The circumstances are extraordinarily doubtful.

Belarus is after the controversial election of rulers Alexander Lukashenko nonetheless unstable.

nonetheless unstable. “Europe’s final dictator” learn the navy presence within the Capital Minsk improve dramatically. Demonstrators are being arrested many times.

improve dramatically. Demonstrators are being arrested many times. Monday is now imagined to be Opposition politician Maria Kolesnikowa kidnapped in an especially doubtful means.

Replace from September seventh, 10:45 p.m .: The European Union In line with International Affairs Consultant Josep Borrell, requires the fast launch of arrested opposition activists in Belarus. The EU has condemned the arbitrary arrests for the reason that election in Belarus, mentioned Borrell in Brussels on Monday night.

He named these amongst others Opposition consultant Maria Kolesnikowathat disappeared on Monday. The Civil Society Coordination Council in Belarus believes that the 38-year-old was kidnapped. Borrell identified that general 633 individuals had been arrested after a peaceable march on Sunday.

Strongly condemn the unabating arbitrary & unexplained arrests & detentions on political grounds in #Belarus. Anticipate the fast launch of these unlawfully detained & safety of civil society / actors concerned in discussions on the way forward for Belarus.https://t.co/58Q3Swcggm – European Exterior Motion Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) September 7, 2020

Lukashenko: activist Kolesnikowa disappeared – Maas makes clear calls for

Replace from September seventh, 8:30 p.m .: International minister Heiko Maas (SPD) has knowledgeable Belarus concerning the whereabouts and the discharge of the allegedly arrested opposition activist Maria Kolesnikowa and different political prisoners known as for. “We’re very nervous about Ms. Kolesnikowa,” mentioned Maas on Monday picture. “The continued arrests and repression, additionally and above all in opposition to the members of the Coordination Council, are unacceptable.”

The Federal authorities am engaged on one within the EU “at full velocity” Sanctions package deal in opposition to the federal government in Minskthe International Minister added. “We have now repeatedly requested Mr. Lukashenko to enter right into a dialogue with all nationwide forces. That didn’t occur, quite the opposite: One wave of repression after one other is rolling in the direction of the opposition keen to enter into dialogue. That’s the mistaken path. ”If Lukashenko didn’t change course, the EU would react.

Belarus: worries about Lukashenko’s opponent Kolesnikova – apparently one other politician additionally arrested

Replace from September seventh, 6 p.m .: Apparently the Maria Kolesnikova not the one one Oppositioniststhat now Arrested in Belarus has been: Greens boss Robert Habeck reported on Monday that, in accordance with his info, the previous Belarusian Greens chief was additionally Irina Suchij imprisoned. The information got here from the European Inexperienced Celebration, mentioned a celebration spokeswoman.

It have to be assumed that the Alexander Lukashenko’s regime “Acts with brutal severity in opposition to the demonstrators,” mentioned Habeck. “The numerous phrases of solidarity should now be backed up with motion.”

Kolesnikova misses: Masked males are mentioned to have dragged Lukashenko’s opponent right into a minibus

Replace from September seventh, 1:42 p.m.: Little by little, new particulars concerning the disappearance of the Belarusian opposition activist leak out Maria Kolesnikova (see first report) by: Your supporters reported, citing witnesses, that Kolesnikova was within the heart of on Monday morning Minsk of these wearing black Males packed and in a minibus been pushed. your telephone be switched off. On the weekend, the safety forces participated within the renewed mass protests in opposition to the pinnacle of state Alexander Lukashenko greater than 630 protesters arrested.

An eyewitness reported to the information web site Tut.byhow masked males pushed Kolesnikova into the automobile at round 10 a.m. native time and took away her mobile phone. The police in Minsk didn’t initially touch upon the studies.

Kolesnikowa is a member of the Belarus opposition based Coordination council and is without doubt one of the few who oppose the aisle exile determined and stayed in Belarus. In line with info from image-Zeitung, coordination council audio system have additionally been in impact since Monday Anton Radnenkow and the manager secretary Ivan Krautsow as lacking.

Lukashenko’s opponent Maria Kolesnikowa is lacking: She is a colleague of Tichanowskaya

The 38 12 months outdated was within the election marketing campaign with Weronika Zepkalo together with the opposition candidate Svetlana Tichanovskaya occurred. She had beforehand labored as head of campaigns for the candidacy of Ex-banker Viktor Babaryko who’s in jail right now. Tichanowskaja is now in neighboring Lithuania, Zepkalo in Ukraine. One other activist, Olga Kowalkowa, fled to Poland on Saturday.

Regardless of the rising stress from the European Union Lukashenko refuses to satisfy the demonstrators. He speaks of 1 “Conspiracy” of the West and now depends completely on help Moscowto remain in energy.

Belarus: Lukashenko opponent apparently kidnapped – doubtful circumstances

First report from September seventh: Minsk – After the presidential election in Belarus (Belarus) the nation is in turmoil. Alexander Lukashenko, who is taken into account to be “Europe’s final dictator”, not solely claimed victory within the election – he’s additionally utilizing growing violence in opposition to the demonstrators. The rationale for the unrest are severe allegations in opposition to the ruler. The election is claimed to have been massively falsified. Authorities critics had been systematically persecuted and arrested even earlier than the election. Opposition candidate Svetlana Tichanovaskaya fled to Lithuania after the election on the pressing recommendation of her advisors. Now, in accordance with a number of media studies, the information platform RIA studies that one other Lukashenko opponent was apparently much less fortunate. The Opposition politician Maria Kolesnikowa had been kidnapped – and that below extraordinarily doubtful circumstances.

In line with this, Kolesnikova is from beforehand unidentified individuals within the Belarusian Capital Minsk has been mounted. It’s assumed that the opposition politician will probably be arrested. In the interim, nothing extra was recognized about Kolesnikova’s disappearance. The 38-year-old is without doubt one of the most vital Opposition in Belarusin opposition to the controversial Head of State Lukashenko put. Some colleagues on the panel had beforehand been arrested, left the nation or pressured to depart the nation.

Belarus (Belarus): Belarus: Lukashenko’s opponent Maria Kolesnikova apparently kidnapped

Kolesnikowa works for the Ex-bank chief Viktor Babarikowho needed to run for president. She can be on the Presidium of the Coordination Council, which seeks a peaceable change of energy. Kolesnikova had in a few years Stuttgart lived and managed cultural tasks from there. Kolesnikova appeared repeatedly in protests and was cheered by the demonstrators. She marched with the massive demonstration on Sunday in Minsk.

Maria Kolesnikowa is an opposition politician in Belarus. (Archive picture) © Ulf Mauder / dpa

The background to the protests is presidential election greater than 4 weeks in the past. Lukashenko was then declared the winner with 80.1 % of the votes. The opposition holds in opposition to it Tichanovskaya for the true winner. The vote is criticized internationally as grossly falsified. Regardless of the intense allegations in opposition to the ruler, he has thus far confronted few worldwide penalties. (nai / dpa)

Listing of rubric lists: © AP / dpa