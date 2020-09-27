“What is happening in Belarus is a power crisis,” said Emmanuel Macron in an interview with “JDD”. Many arrests have taken place in Belarus among demonstrators who have been protesting since early August against the contested re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko.

A judgment without appeal. The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashneko, must leave power, says Emmanuel Macron, in an interview with the JDD (subscribed link) and published Sunday, September 27. “What is happening in Belarus is a crisis of power, an authoritarian power which cannot accept the logic of democracy and which clings on by force. It is clear that Lukashenko must leave”, declares the President of the Republic.

The French president also says “impressed by the courage of the demonstrators” in Belarus. “They know the risks they take by parading every weekend and yet they continue the movement to bring democracy to life in this country which has been deprived of it for so long, adds the head of state. Women in particular, who parade every Saturday, command respect. “

More than 90 people, mostly women, were arrested again on Saturday during opposition rallies, an NGO said. Regarding the role of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the search for a solution to the political crisis after the contested re-election of President Lukashenko on August 9, Emmanuel Macron considers that we are still far from the mark.

“I happened to speak to Vladimir Putin on September 14, the day he received Lukashenko in Sochi. I told him that Russia has a role to play, and that role can be positive if he pushes Lukashenko to respect the truth of the ballot box and release political prisoners. It was two weeks ago, we are not there “, thus declares the French president, quoted by the JDD.

Emmanuel Macron will pay his first visit to Lithuania and Latvia from Monday to Wednesday, two Baltic states which hope for his support in the face of the political crisis in Belarus. Both the EU and the Baltic States have not recognized the election of Lukashenko and Lithuania gave refuge to the leader of the opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaïa.

The French presidency indicated that it was not “not excluded” that the French president meets in Vilnius the Belarusian opponent. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya told the newspaper on Thursday Le Figaro what “expect a lot” by Emmanuel Macron. The opponent hopes that he “is committed to helping us break the deadlock”.