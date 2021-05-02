Belarus is substantively working with Russia on the construction of its own terminal in Russian seaports for transshipment of goods, said Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko.

In an interview with “Belarus-1”, aired on May 2, he said that the republic has identified the categories of goods, during the transshipment of which it is economically profitable to use the ports of the Russian Federation.

“The question is that this does not damage the economy of enterprises from the point of view of logistics. Therefore, we, among other things, are working out very substantively the issues of building our own port terminal in Russian ports. Now these issues are being substantively worked out by the relevant working groups, ”Golovchenko said.

According to him, the Russian side expressed its readiness to select possible sites for construction that would meet the requirements of Minsk.

The prime minister of Belarus noted that in case of successful implementation of the project, this will give Minsk a guarantee that the goods will not get stuck on the road.

On February 20, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin discussed with his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko the implementation of an agreement on the transportation of oil products through Russian ports.

An agreement on the transportation of oil products through Russian ports was signed a day earlier in Moscow. It was concluded by the head of the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation Vitaly Savelyev and the Minister of Transport and Communications of Belarus Alexei Avramenko.

The agreement provides for the transshipment of more than 9.8 million tons of cargo (fuel oil, gasoline, oil) by Belarusian enterprises in Russian ports in the Baltic in 2021–2023; in the future, its validity period may be extended.