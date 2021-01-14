The Minister of Communications and Informatization of Belarus Konstantin Shulgan said that the republic could provide its citizens with a 5G network within the next five years, BelTA informs.

According to him, at the moment the country’s leadership has not made a decision on the introduction of the technology, but a corresponding working group has already been created under the government. “In February, we will prepare a final report to report to the head of state and approach the stage of making a decision,” he said.

The minister added that the first stage in the implementation of the project will be the allocation of the necessary frequencies and a competition for their operation. He noted that Belarus has “unique conditions” for the introduction of 5G. He urged investors to actively participate in the development of the technology, since “to allocate such money from the budget <...> ineffective and wrong. “

Earlier, Russia and Belarus were unable to complete work on zeroing mobile roaming between the two countries in time due to technical and financial problems. Moscow and Minsk plan to complete the necessary preparations for its cancellation in 2021.