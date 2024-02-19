Belarus has prepared a bill that punishes the “promotion of non-traditional relationships”, in reference to LGTBI relationships, as reported this Monday by the Belarusian state news agency Belta. Prosecutor General Andrei Shved, in a speech to lawmakers, announced that the rule will punish those who encourage “abnormal relationships, pedophilia and the voluntary refusal to have children.”

The bill follows the necessary administrative process for its approval, according to Shved.

The law reflects the reality of the regime of authoritarian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko's treatment of homosexual and transgender people. Homosexuality was decriminalized in Belarus in 1994, but the country does not recognize same-sex marriages and authorities have cracked down on LGBTI pride parades.

Organizations defending their rights denounce not only the lack of protection they face in the country, but also discriminatory treatment in areas such as health, employment and education, in addition to arbitrary detentions. According to the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA), The country ranks 45th out of 49 analyzed in Europe in terms of the protection of the rights of the group.

Lukashenko has publicly mocked the LGBTI community, calling homosexuals “perverts” and “supreme abomination” in a speech to politicians last year.

The Belarusian leader is one of the staunchest allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In Russia, what is known as the anti-gay propaganda law has been in force since 2013, which prohibits any public expression of what it defines, in terms identical to those used by Minsk, as “non-traditional sexual relations”, to refer to gay and lesbian people. , bisexual or transsexual.

Last December, Russia's Supreme Court went a step further by banning what it called the “international LGBT social movement,” classifying it as an extremist organization.

