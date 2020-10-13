To enter the territory of Belarus from October 14, Russians need to have a certificate confirming the absence of COVID-19. This follows from rulings government of the Republic.

The new rule applies to foreigners arriving from countries not included in the scroll states in which cases of COVID-19 are registered (arriving from the states indicated in the document – in the current version there are 105 of them – must go to a mandatory two-week quarantine; Russia was excluded from this list in July). Thus, the requirement also applies to visitors from Russia. The certificate must indicate in Russian, Belarusian or English that the analysis for the presence of infection is negative and was made no later than 72 hours before the date of crossing the border.

The decree also notes that the authorities are reducing the period of self-isolation for Belarusian citizens to ten days.

On October 8, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the experience of the republic in combating the spread of COVID-19 is invaluable for the whole world. The head of state noted that despite the pandemic, the country did not impose quarantine and curfews, and did not impose restrictions on the movement of people.

