A plane operating the route between Athens, Greece, and Vilnius, Lithuania, was intercepted and diverted by the Government of Belarus to Minsk. Roman Protasevich, a blogger, opposition activist traveling on board, was arrested upon landing in the Belarusian capital, according to the opposition media outlet ‘Nexta’.

The plane, belonging to the Ryanair company, made an emergency landing at Minsk airport, after a deviation from its trajectory forced by an apparent “bomb threat” that a government fighter made after intercepting it.

‘Nexta’ affirmed that the emergency landing was caused by a “fight” started by Belarusian security agents, who, according to this media outlet, were traveling aboard the ship and when entering Belarusian territory they assured that there was an explosive device in the plane.

Then Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered a MiG-29 fighter aircraft to intercept the Ryanair plane after the alert. However, according to the official Belta news agency, the Minsk airport reported that the bomb threat had been “incorrect”, following a search of the Boeing.

Opposition blogger and activist Roman Protasevich, accused of participating in an unauthorized protest on the Kuropaty reserve, arrives for a court hearing in Minsk, Belarus, on April 10, 2017. © Reuters

Last summer and fall, Lukashenko faced a historic protest movement that gathered tens of thousands of people over several weeks in Minsk and other cities, a massive mobilization that lasted for weeks and shocked the country of just 9.5 million. population.

However, the protests gradually faltered in the face of mass arrests, police violence, which left at least four people dead, ongoing judicial harassment, and harsh prison sentences imposed on activists and journalists.

Protasevich, on the list of terrorists of the Belarusian secret service

Roman Protasevich is the former general editor of ‘Nexta’, a media outlet that played a key role in the recent wave of protests against the 2020 re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko, who has held the post since 1994.

Last November, the Belarusian security services included Protasevich and the founder of ‘Nexta’, Stepan Poutilo, in the list of “people involved in terrorist activities”.

Founded in 2015, ‘Nexta’ (“Someone” in Belarusian) had coordinated demonstrations throughout Belarus, broadcasting slogans and sharing photos and videos of demonstrations and the violence that took place in the protests by the authorities.

Hundreds of journalists have been arrested and almost a dozen have been in prison since last year’s social outbreak in the former Soviet republic, which is why it has been listed as the most dangerous place in Europe for the press by Reporters Without Borders.

Attendee at a rally in support of the arrested Belarusian blogger and opposition activist Roman Protasevich holds a banner reading “Stop Ignoring Terrorism” in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 23, 2021. © Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

In addition, this same week, Lukashenko promulgated a national security law that expands the powers of the Police and other state forces, which will be able to use military weapons to suppress massive disorders.

European leaders and the Belarusian opposition react to the interception of the plane

The activist’s arrest was immediately condemned by the Belarusian opposition figure in exile Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who on Twitter said that the government had “forced” Protasevich’s plane to land, who, according to Tikhanovskaya, faces “the death penalty in Belarus. “The nation is the last in Europe to apply the death penalty.

European Union leaders jointly called on Belarus to let the Ryanair plane leave and for “all its passengers” to continue their journey, denouncing “a completely unacceptable action”.

“We hold the Government of Belarus responsible for the safety of all passengers and the plane. All passengers must be able to continue their journey immediately,” EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell tweeted.

Closely following developments around today’s @Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius, which was forced to land in Minsk over an alleged security threat. This is totally inadmissible. (1/2) – Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) May 23, 2021



The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, have also asked Belarus to let “all passengers” go.

For his part, the Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, posted on Twitter his rejection of “the terms of Protasevich’s detention by the Belarusian authorities after Ryanair passengers were kidnapped.”

Meanwhile, Paris denounced an “unacceptable” situation and called for a “firm and united response” from the Europeans and the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, demanded the immediate release of Roman Protasevich.

With AFP and EFE