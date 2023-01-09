Belarus | Independent journalists face years of imprisonment

After the wave of protests in 2020, Belarus has imprisoned numerous journalists and activists, in addition to which many opponents of the regime have fled the country.

Litigation against the staff of the independent publication Tut.by started on Monday in Minsk, Belarus. The publication’s editor-in-chief, CEO and three journalists are accused of, among other things, tax evasion and inciting hatred, says the human rights organization Vjasna. They face 7–12 years in prison.

Editor-in-Chief Marina Zolotova and CEO Lyudmila Czechia have been in pretrial detention since May 2021. The three accused journalists have fled Belarus.

Tut.by was the most prominent independent media and the most popular news website in Belarus before it was shut down by the authorities. The publication reports, among other things, the country’s leader Alexander Lukashenko of anti-government protests in 2020. Some of Tut.by’s editors currently work for the Zerkalo publication from abroad.

In his statement, Zerkalo called the charges “made up from start to finish”.

After the wave of protests in 2020, Belarus has imprisoned numerous journalists and activists, in addition to which many opponents of the regime have fled the country. According to Vjasna, there are more than 1,400 political prisoners in the country’s prisons.