Anna Kolesnikova, one of many primary opposition leaders, is claimed to have been dragged right into a minibus by strangers within the heart of Minsk. The police haven’t but commented on this.

D.he Belarusian opposition chief Maria Kolesnikova has disappeared, in keeping with media experiences. It was arrested in downtown Minsk by beforehand unidentified folks, the web site reported tut.by on Monday. The Russian information company RIA reported that the Belarusian police are checking whether or not Kolesnikova has been kidnapped. In accordance with an eyewitness, strangers pushed Kolesnikova right into a minibus and kidnapped him on Monday morning. The Belarusian Opposition Council mentioned it had been knowledgeable that Kolesnikova had been arrested, the RIA reported. “Image” reported that Kolesnikova had been arrested.

Federal International Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) referred to as for an evidence of the whereabouts and the discharge of Kolesnikowa and different political prisoners. “We’re very involved about Ms. Kolesnikowa,” mentioned Maas on Monday of the “Bild” newspaper. “The continued arrests and repression, additionally and above all towards the members of the Coordination Council, are unacceptable.”

In accordance with the dpa information company, there isn’t a hint of Kolesnikowa. The colleagues haven’t any contact along with her, mentioned the press service of the coordination council of the democracy motion in Minsk on Monday. As well as, her worker Ivan Kravzov and her spokesman Anton Rodnenkow are now not accessible. The report from the minibus wherein Kolesnikova was taken away was not confirmed by the Coordination Council.

The presidential candidate Svetlana Tichanovskaya, who lives in exile in Lithuania, spoke of “acts of terrorism” in an announcement to WELT. The 37-year-old described the disappearance of the opposition as an “try to disrupt the work of the coordination council”.

38-year-old Kolesnikova is without doubt one of the most essential members of the opposition who oppose the authoritarian head of state Alexander Lukashenko. Some members of the physique had beforehand been arrested, left or compelled to go away, together with Tichanovaskaya. However that won’t cease the council, she advised WELT. “The work of the Coordination Council will proceed. We’re dedicated to a peaceable resolution to the disaster. “

Observers consider that Tichanovskaya gained the Belarusian presidential election. Incumbent Lukashenko, nevertheless, claims to have acquired greater than 80 % of the vote, his opponent is claimed to have solely bought ten %. For the opposition and nearly all of the individuals who have been taking to the streets in Belarusian cities for weeks towards the Lukashenko regime, nevertheless, she is the rightful president. “The extra they attempt to intimidate us, the extra folks will be a part of the protests,” Tichanowsjaka advised WELT. She referred to as for “the fast launch of all political prisoners and the beginning of a dialogue that may result in free and honest elections in Belarus”.

In the meantime, Lithuania’s International Minister Linas Linkevicius blamed the federal government in Minsk for Kolesnikova’s disappearance and not using a hint. “The kidnapping of M. Kolesnikova in downtown Minsk is a disgrace,” Linkevicius wrote on Twitter. “As an alternative of chatting with the folks of Belarus, the outgoing management is making an attempt to cynically eradicate one after the other”. That is harking back to Stalinist strategies.

Kolesnikova works for ex-bank chief Viktor Babariko, who wished to run for president. She can also be on the Presidium of the Coordination Council, which seeks a peaceable change of energy. Kolesnikowa had lived in Stuttgart for a few years and managed cultural initiatives from there. Kolesnikova appeared repeatedly in protests and was cheered by the demonstrators. She marched with the big demonstration on Sunday in Minsk.

Relating to the mass protests in Belarus, Maas mentioned: “Anybody who sees the photographs of the peaceable demonstrations from Minsk can’t flip a blind eye to the truth that individuals are demanding a change in politics and management.”

The German authorities is working “at full pace” within the EU on a package deal of sanctions towards the federal government in Minsk, added the International Minister. “Now we have repeatedly requested Mr. Lukashenko to enter right into a dialogue with all nationwide forces. That didn’t occur, quite the opposite: One wave of repression after one other is rolling in direction of the opposition prepared to enter into dialogue. That’s the flawed path. ”If Lukashenko didn’t change course, the EU would react.