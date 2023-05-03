Belarus | In Belarus, the sentence for a well-known opposition activist is to be read today

Pratasevich, who lived in exile, was arrested in the spring of 2021 at Minsk airport, when a Ryanair plane made an emergency landing on the ground based on a fake bomb threat.

Pratasevič, who lived in exile, was arrested in May 2021 at Minsk Airport, when the Ryanair plane made an emergency landing on the field. The emergency landing of the flight from Greece to Lithuania was justified by a bomb threat, but no bomb was found on the plane. According to the Belarusian opposition and Western countries, the only purpose of the emergency landing was the arrest of Pratasevich.

The prosecutors have demanded a sentence of up to ten years for Pratasevič, who turns 28 this week.

Pratasevič is one of the founders of the news channel Nexta. Nexta has been a key source of information for the opposition in Belarus and helped organize demonstrations after the August 2020 presidential election. The protesters demanded the resignation of the autocratic Alyaksandr Lukashenko, who had fraudulently declared himself the winner of the election.

Pratasevich’s Russian girlfriend Sofia Sapega was sentenced last year to six years in prison in a secret trial.

Sapega was on the same flight as Pratasevich and was arrested at the same time.

In spring The passengers of the 2021 plane told the media that Pratasevič had guessed that the change in direction of the plane was due to him.

According to the passengers, the very nervous opposition activist went through his belongings and gave, among other things, his computer and phone to his female friend Sapega.

After being kidnapped by Belarus, both Pratasevič and Sapega appeared on video confessing their actions. According to the opposition, the videos were recorded under duress.