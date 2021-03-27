Belarus In Belarus, police are again arresting protesters, including members of the media

Key figures in channels against Alexander Lukashenko’s 27-year rule were arrested on Saturday.

Belarus authorities have once again begun to repel new protests with new arrests, news agencies say. Among those arrested are at least four independent media journalists.

Demonstrations have continued almost non-stop since August. At that time, Belarus has ruled since 1994 Alexander Lukashenko declared he had won the presidential election. Protesters said the election was unfair, for example, because opponents were not allowed to stand freely.

Lukashenko’s opponents began to convene the demonstrations even more vigorously as they shrank in recent months. On Saturday day, a demonstration was scheduled to begin in the central square of the capital, Minsk, but police closed the square and the access routes to it, and besieged the square with police cars and arrest buses.

Some dozens of protesters were arrested on Saturday, according to Reuters and opposition media.

Detainees among them are Tut.by -oppositiomedian press corps Galina Ulasik and Anna Kaltygina mixed Naša Niva editor in chief Yahor Martsinovich and the accompanying Naša Niva photographer and journalist.

Tut.by has more than 400,000 followers in the Telegram messaging service and about 90,000 followers in Naša Niva.

Earlier on Saturday, Belarussian authorities said that participating in the protests was a criminal case that could be prosecuted. The Minsk Criminal Investigation Committee in the capital announced that it would launch a criminal investigation against people who write messages in the Telegram encouraging demonstrations.

Arrests were made of protests in Belarus as early as Thursday, when protesters gathered to celebrate the anniversary of Belarus’s independence from Russia in 1918. On Thursday, some dozens of people were arrested.

A total of more than 34,000 people have been arrested for protesting in Belarus since the August elections.

In Belarus Moods are now also affected by the fact that the country’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest was rejected on Friday due to the failure of the organizer to send a candidate for singing in accordance with EBU rules within the deadline.

Both race songs with which Belarus tried to get visas are from a band that has released songs criticizing the protests. The name of the first candidate song was I’ll Teach You, ie in Finnish “I will teach you”. Among other things, the song sang “I will teach you to obey,” which was interpreted in the opposition as a demonstration of violence against protesters.

The Belarusian broadcaster criticized the visa solution as political. Alexander Lukashenko, who declared himself president in August, has denied electoral fraud and accused the West, Western intelligence services and many others of opposition activities.

Lukashenko has been in Belarus’s leadership for 27 years.