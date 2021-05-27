Belarus In an HS interview, a member of the secretive Bypol network: the hijacking of a Ryanair flight could be a Russian-led operation

The hijacking of a Ryanair flight could have been an operation run by Russia to weaken Alexander Lukashenko, Aliaksandr Azarau, a member of the Bypol network, says in an HS interview. Bypol is a network of officers and authorities who jumped inside the Belarusian security machinery.

Bypol activist Alexander Azarau has previously headed the Organized Crime Investigation Department at the Interior Ministry of Belarus.

Tommi Nieminen HS

12:41

Who casque? Who was put on the case? And why was the extremely risky operation done?

What kind of international political impact is the hijacking aimed at?

An operation began in Belarusian airspace on Sunday, May 23, in which, for the first time in history, a European state can be seen threatening to hijack a passenger plane.