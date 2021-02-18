Belarus Imprisonment in Belarus of two TV journalists covering the protests

23- and 27-year-old journalists were convicted of inciting a gross violation of public order.

In Belarus the court has sentenced two TV journalists who watched the protests to two years in prison, says their employer.

According to the Belsat television channel, which is headquartered in Poland, journalists Daria Chultsova, 23, and Katerina Bahvalova, 27, was convicted of inciting a serious breach of public order. They were arrested in November after filming the protests.

“I showed these events in real time. For that good, I was thrown into a cell on fabricated charges, ”Bahvalova said in court, according to Belsat.

There have been widespread demonstrations in Belarus since August, when the country’s authoritarian Alexander Lukashenko declared himself the winner of the presidential election. The election has been widely condemned as fraudulent.