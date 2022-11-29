Belarus | Imprisoned opposition leader Maryja Kalesnikava has been hospitalized

Kalesnikava was one of three women who led historic protests against the autocratic leader of Belarus two years ago.

29.11. 20:35

Belarus jailed opposition leader Maryja Kalesnikava has had to undergo intensive care at the hospital.

Kalesnikava is being treated in the intensive care unit of Homel hospital, said the opposition politician and Viktar Babarykan press service on Tuesday. According to the press release, Kalesnikava had undergone surgery before being transferred to the intensive care unit, but no more detailed information has been given so far.

Kalesnikava, 40, was one of three women who led historic protests against Belarus’ autocratic leader Alexander Lukashenko against two years ago.

The other two, Veronika Tsepkalo and Svyatlana Tsihanouskayahave fled the country.

Kalesnikava is the only one of the trio that is still in the country. He is serving an 11-year prison sentence for his participation in the protests.