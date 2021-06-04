Belarus IATA, which represents the airlines, is calling for the airspace ban in Belarus to be lifted

According to IATA, airlines should be able to decide for themselves whether or not to fly in Belarusian airspace.

Airlines on Friday, the international interest group IATA criticized the European Union’s decision to ban airspace in Belarus.

According to the organization, the decision is about politicizing aviation safety.

The European Union urged airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace as an opposition actor Raman Pratasevich after the acts leading to the arrest.

On Wednesday, the EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) confirmed the call for a formal ban. Belarusian planes, on the other hand, are not allowed to use EU airspace.

DATE has condemned the Belarussian regime’s actions to arrest an opposition journalist. Yet the interest group is now demanding that EASA lift its ban.

“Aviation safety must never be politicized,” IATA Director General Willie Walsh says in the bulletin.

According to Walsh, this is precisely the politicization of aviation safety, when European airlines have been banned from flying in Belarusian airspace.

“Two wrongs don’t do one right. Politicians should never become entangled in the safe operation of aircraft and politicians should never take advantage of aviation safety to advance a political or diplomatic agenda, ”Walsh says.

Pratasevich and his Russian female friend Sofia Sapega was arrested on another Sunday after Belarus forced a Ryanair passenger plane on its way from Athens to Vilnius to land in Minsk, Belarus.

Belarus justified the forced landing with a bomb threat, but no explosives were reportedly ever found on the plane.

IATA represents 290 member airlines worldwide. The members also include Finland Finnair, which closed on 25 May On the avoidance of airspace in Belarus in accordance with the recommendation of the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency.