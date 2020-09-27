Belarus Hundreds were arrested again in Minsk, with an opposition candidate reassuring the regime

The demonstration in Minsk was clearly smaller than in previous weekends.

In Belarus Police again arrested hundreds of protesters as thousands of people gathered in the country’s capital, Minsk, and several other cities, as usual to demand Alexander Lukashenko difference.

Although there were tens of thousands of people on the streets of Minsk, the crowd was clearly smaller than in previous weekends. Several subway stations had been closed downtown, and police had brought armored vehicles and water cannons to the scene.

Similarly, key squares and shopping malls from which protesters had sought refuge from harsh police grips in previous protests had been closed.

According to the human rights organization Viasna, dozens of people were arrested in Minsk. In Gomel, the second largest city in Belarus, the government used tear gas and in Mogilev, in the eastern part of the country, stun grenades.

Police later said they arrested about 200 people.

There were again tens of thousands of people on the streets of Minsk on Sunday.­

Opposition television channel Nexta Live on Sunday urged the people to hold a symbolic inauguration for the opposition candidate Svjatlana to Tsihanouskaja.

As usual, Tsihanouskaja sent a video message to her supporters from neighboring Lithuania, where she was forced to flee immediately after the election.

“Today is the 50th day of our protests. We will stop this administration, and we will do so peacefully, ”Tsihanouskaya assured.

The EU has stated that it will no longer recognize Lukashenko as President of Belarus. The Union has promised to impose sanctions on the Belarussian leadership, but so far it has not been possible to reach a consensus on them.

The President of France Emmanuel Macronin a visit to Belarus’s neighboring countries Latvia and Lithuania is scheduled for Monday to discuss the countries’ planned sanctions on Belarus with Estonia.

Macron said in an interview with the French newspaper Journal du Dimanche on Sunday that Lukashenko must relinquish power.