Belarus | HS visited Belarus for the big games of the isolated country – that’s how it is there

Belarusian track and field athletes have been banned from international competitions, but the chairman of the Belarusian Athletics Federation, former shot putter Ivan Tikhon, believes that President Alyaksandr Lukashenko has done a great deal for the country’s sports.

Minsk

Belarus and the Russian National Anthems take turns playing from the speakers of the National Olympic Stadium Dinamo in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

The second day of athletics in the second competitions of the CIS of the Commonwealth of Independent States has turned into the evening and it is the turn of the prize distribution. Last Sunday, every final was won by either a Russian or a Belarusian athlete.

After the race, each winner has received a large flag of their home country on their shoulders and has walked with it to the lap of honor. In these games, the country emblems of Russia and Belarus are allowed.

Girls’ 3,000m walk number one, Russia Victoria Babakova smiled on the highest podium when the president of the Belarusian Athletics Federation Ivan Tihon hung the gold medal around his neck and handed out a soft toy representing the competition mascot, Rysik lynx.

“Any competition is a celebration,” says Tihon after the award ceremonies in the Dinamo arena’s representative rooms.

“We had been planning this party for a long time and decided to organize it because it is specifically for young athletes.”

Ivan Tihon, president of the Belarusian Athletics Federation, awarded the winner of the girls’ 3000-meter walk, Russia’s Viktorija Babakova.

Belarus is barred from international competitions, as is Russia, because it has supported Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine. They have to organize their sports party themselves now.

The Community of Independent States competition in Belarus is the second of its kind. The event, born out of Russia’s initiative, was organized for the first time in Russia in Kazan among the former Soviet republics in the fall of 2021.

In terms of sports, it roughly corresponds to the Summer Olympics.

Belarus organizes competitions lasting a week and a half in ten cities around the country. It has aimed to make its sports event more international than the CIS countries by inviting other countries to participate.

Venezuela, Cuba, Malaysia, Vietnam, Egypt, Iran, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Libya, Bahrain, Kuwait, Pakistan and Mongolia responded to the invitation.

A total of 22 countries participate in the competitions, nine in athletics.

The games opened last Saturday at the Minsk Arena with a show lasting an hour and a half, which also featured the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. In his speech, the president also took into account those who were absent – “bitter and powerless world leaders”.

“You are trying to eliminate strong competitors from international sports. You want to take away our sports victories. You are killing the spirit and purpose of the Olympic movement. It is a sign of weakness and your fear. This is an attempt to hide behind the iron curtain from the truth of life.”

The audience burst into applause.

“To you athletes, I want to say: don’t worry. It is impossible to remove us – both Russians, Belarusians and others – from the international Olympic and sports movement. You are always in demand. You always have something to do.”

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, gave a six-minute speech at the opening of the second sports competition of the Commonwealth of Independent States in the Minsk Arena a week ago on Saturday.

in Belarus in most of the sports of the CIS competitions, you don’t see national team athletes, but young girls and boys.

The Belarusian national athletics team has traveled to Chelyabinsk for the Russian championships organized at the same time.

Russia has offered the best resistance to track and field athletes in the absence of international competitors.

The last international competitions of Belarusian track and field athletes for the time being were the Tokyo Olympics held the following year, where Tihonkin threw the moukari when he was still in his forties.

According to Tihon, the athletes have been very worried about the situation, but they say they have calmed down a bit when they have noticed that their country’s federation is trying to promote things.

“Our participation in international competitions has been blocked, even though we have already sent requests many times. We want our position to be heard. Unfortunately, we have not yet been invited to express our position.”

“In our opinion, the sports arena should be united. It should be outside of politics, above everything. There, people communicate in the language of sports and results.”

The International Olympic Committee would be willing to allow athletes from Belarus and Russia to the Paris Olympics next summer without national symbols, but 35 countries – including the Nordic countries – have announced their opposition to the idea.

In Tihoni’s opinion, it is no longer a “fair game”.

“Athletes must be equal. The playing field is not equal when athletes are under pressure.”

“Secondly, there is no 35th country in the world, but more than 200. Accordingly, 35 only means one sixth. It should be decided according to the majority.”

In the fall, Belarus and Russia are scheduled to participate in the Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China. The Games are regulated by the Asian Olympic Committee under the supervision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Last Sunday, Russia’s Danila Zagorodniev and Kirill Prokin took a double victory in the boys’ 3000m walk at the Dinamo Arena.

of the CIS on the eve of the competitions in early August, the European Union imposed new sanctions against Belarus.

Tihon himself is subject to sanctions. In May, Poland put him on its sanctions list for supporting the Lukashenko regime, along with more than 360 other Belarusians.

According to Tihon, he is banned from traveling to Poland for 50 years.

“A circus”, says Tihon about sanctions.

“The experience gained from imposing sanctions already shows that they are ineffective. Yes, they slow down to some extent, but people will find ways anyway and solve the problem in another way.”

The future of Belarusian athletes in the most important international competition arenas is open. Someone may be in the last years of their sports career, or the season of best results coincides with a time when the opportunity to participate in prestigious competitions has been denied.

Tihon is a solid supporter of the president. In his opinion, Lukashenko has done a lot for sports in the country.

“I see an infrastructure made for sports. I see how much attention is given to the athletes – what kind of attitude, what kind of support. I myself have risen from absolute beginners to the level of the highest achievements.”

“I can say that our president supports sports very strongly and invests in sports because he knows that sports are the future, the health of the nation and the protection of the nation.”

Ivan Tihon officially ended his sports career only last year. He represented Belarus at the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021.

Tihon is European shot put champion, two-time world champion and Olympic medalist. The president has awarded him with the highest title awarded to an athlete in Belarus.

Tihon has also been caught for doping three times during his career, lost valuable competition medals because of it and was banned from competition.

After the presidential elections organized three years ago, he also supported the president. According to Tihon, it’s about the principle.

“As a citizen of this country and a person who once served in the army, I have sworn an oath. A soldier swears an oath to his country. We are talking about defending the Republic of Belarus and the President. I will keep this promise. I have one life and I am not ready to change my principles.”

Tihon finds the war in the neighboring country Ukraine sad and says that the war does not bring anyone anything good. He hopes that the athletes could meet each other not only in the competition arenas but also on the training grounds, so that there would be more trust, respect and appreciation between them.

“Sports is exactly the unifying force in the whole world that unites, preserves and strengthens peace.”