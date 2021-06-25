The Belarusian journalist and opponent, Roman Protasevich, and his girlfriend, the Russian Sofia Sapega, were placed under house arrest, each in different places, after being arrested on May 23 after the diversion of the plane in which they were traveling.

The couple, who have been at the center of the Belarusian media for a little over a month, are the target of the government of Alexander Lukashenko who accuses them of organizing massive riots against his government.

This case aroused the interest of the international community, which accuses Lukashenko of hijacking the plane in which the two young men were traveling and that it was diverted to Minsk in order to capture them.

A young couple in the sights of the Lukashenko government

The Belarusian journalist’s father believes that his son has been forced to carry out the orders of the Belarusian authorities.

“I find it difficult to comment on the actions and objectives of the authorities. It is probable that they have involved him in some political game, “said Dmitry Protasevich in an interview with ‘BBC News’.

Raman Pratasevich & Sofia Sapega are on house arrest, but they are still held hostage by Lukashenka’s regime. It’s crucial not to allow the regime to trade political prisoners – this is the only way to achieve freedom for all Belarusians imprisoned on politically motivated cases. pic.twitter.com/BOWT5JJBiE – Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) June 25, 2021



For his part, Sapega’s lawyer qualified the measure adopted in relation to his client as favorable. “It is a very positive sign that will allow the situation to be resolved soon,” said Antón Gashinski, quoted by the Interfax agency.

The lawyer added that Sapega cannot carry out a series of activities and neither use the media. “And their movements are carried out under the surveillance of security guards,” he said.

On the other hand, on the Twitter account of Franak Viačorka, advisor to the Belarusian leader in exile, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a photograph was published this Friday in which the couple captured together with a recording team in a park in Minsk.

“Roman and Sofia are still hostages. Yesterday Lukashenko’s propaganda was shooting a video with both of them to show how happy they are in Minsk. Don’t trust a single word! We are dealing with a corrupt regime built on lies and terror, which plays with people’s lives, ”says the message posted next to the image.

I just spoke to Raman Pratasevich’s parents. He was moved to house arrest. But it’s not freedom. It is a prison of different type. KGB people live in the same room with him. Parents dont have contact with Raman, & they are afraid that he will be for bargaining with the West. pic.twitter.com/bQwZvVkCrb – Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) June 25, 2021



According to Viačorka, Protasevich is under house arrest and Belarusian KGB agents live in his room. “It is not freedom. It is a different type of prison, ”he said.

Political and economic sanctions against Belarus after the Protasevich case

The aircraft, which was on the Athens-Vilnius route, was diverted by a false bomb threat and landed in the Belarusian capital.

In the following days, Protasevich and Sapega appeared in a video each confessing to having committed criminal activities in Belarus. However, the journalist’s family assures that the recording was made under duress.

Raman and Sofia are still hostages. Yesterday, Lukashenka’s propaganda was shooting the film with them both, to show how happy they are in Minsk. Don’t trust a single word! We are dealing with the corrupted regime built on lies and terror, which play with people’s lives. pic.twitter.com/5UTxI1gPLJ – Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) June 25, 2021



The event alerted the international community, which began to pressure the Lukashenko government to release the two young men. Faced with the refusal, the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada imposed sanctions on Belarusian entities and officials and called on Minsk “to put an end to its repressive practices against its own people.”

The EU noted that it deals with travel bans and freezing of assets to 78 officials and entities, including the Belarusian Minister of Defense and Transport and its Air Force commander, as well as judges and legislators.

With Reuters, EFE and AFP