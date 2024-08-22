Volfovich: We hope that there will be no provocations from Ukraine

State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich said that the country expects that Ukraine will not undertake provocations. His words are reported by TASS.

“Let’s hope that our neighbor will not take any provocative actions,” Volfovich said.

According to him, Minsk aims for good-neighborly and peaceful relations that will contribute to improving the well-being of citizens of Belarus and neighboring countries.

Earlier it became known that Volfovich visited the areas bordering Ukraine. “Alexander Volfovich visits areas where units of the Belarusian army carry out tasks to strengthen the state border on the southern borders,” the Ministry of Defense of the Republic reported.