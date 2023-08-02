Home page politics

From: Fabian Mueller

Polish border guards secure a closed border crossing on the Polish-Belarusian border. (Archive image) © Wojtek Jargilo/PAP/dpa

On Tuesday, an incident on the Polish-Belarusian border caused a stir. Two helicopters violated Polish airspace. Warsaw responded by relocating soldiers.

WARSAW – Two Belarusian helicopters violated Polish airspace on Tuesday (August 1). This was confirmed by the Polish Ministry of Defense in the evening. According to consistent media reports, it was a military exercise, and Warsaw is said to have been informed. This is reported, among other things, by the Ukrainian online portal Ukraine Pravda.

“The border crossing took place in the Białowieża area at a very low altitude, making it difficult to detect with radar systems,” the Polish Ministry of Defense said. And further: “That is why the task force of the Polish armed forces initially announced in a communiqué this morning that the Polish radar systems had not detected any violations of Polish airspace.”

Provocation by Belarus: Two helicopters violate Polish airspace

In response to the incident, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak ordered an increase in the number of soldiers at the border, additional forces to be mobilized, and attack helicopters to be deployed in the region. Poland also informed the Nato about the incident. Belarusian diplomats were summoned to the Foreign Ministry to explain the incident. The Ministry of Defense in Minsk says on Telegram that the allegations are “far-fetched”. Poland used them as a pretext for troop reinforcements.

The Polish Ministry’s statement also said: “Russia and Belarus have recently intensified their hybrid actions against Poland. In view of possible further provocations, we call for “responsible handling of information that can be used by the Russian and Belarusian regimes”.



Tensions between Poland and Belarus had increased in recent weeks. After the failed coup attempt by Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner mercenaries in Russia, parts of the group were stationed in Belarus. Poland had repeatedly stated that the Mercenaries a threat to the country represent and reinforce the boundaries. (fmu)