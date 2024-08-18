Belarusian Air Force Commander: Troop Groups in Ukrainian Direction Strengthened

Belarus has strengthened its air force and radio-technical troops in the Ukrainian direction, the commander of the country’s air force and air defense forces, Andrei Lukyanovich, said in an interview with the STV television channel, available on Youtube.

According to him, in 2024, about 800 flights of light aircraft and helicopters were recorded on the territory of Poland and the Baltic states, as well as four violations of the state border of Belarus. “Our duty crews and designated crews took off more than 450 times along patrol routes and in special cases of combat duty,” he said, adding that the military and political situation around Belarus remains difficult and advance preparations are underway for military conflicts and open confrontation with NATO countries.

In addition, Lukyanovich answered a question about the build-up of forces on the border with Ukraine after the incident with the violation of Belarusian airspace by drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) last week. “A huge group has been created in the south, and reconnaissance information is also being received. (…) We confirm that combat orders have been received in our branch of the Armed Forces, the group has already been strengthened. This concerns aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, and radio-technical troops. That is, the group has been significantly increased, and at the moment they are on duty on the southern borders of our country,” Lukyanovich concluded.

On August 12, it became known that on August 9, the Belarusian air defense forces shot down 13 drones flying from the territory of Ukraine.