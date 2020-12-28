Minsk has not received official notifications from the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) about the transfer of the venue for the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship and is preparing for the tournament, the Belarusian Ice Hockey Federation reported on December 28.

“I can confirm that the decision to transfer the tournament matches from Minsk to another city, another country has not been made. The Belarusian side has not received official notifications in this regard and continues to prepare for the tournament in accordance with the recommendations previously given by IIHF, ”reports “RIA News”…

Eve Swiss Edition Watson reported that the IIHF has not yet officially announced the postponement of the tournament matches from Minsk, but is currently looking for a replacement for the capital of Belarus, in particular, Riga, Prague and Bratislava can become an alternative to the Belarusian capital.

IIHF President Rene Fasel, commenting on the information about the postponement of the 2021 World Cup matches from Minsk, said that a decision has not yet been made.

Earlier, in September, Fasel, during a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Belarus, Roman Golovchenko, assured that there were no plans to postpone the 2021 World Cup for political reasons.

The Ice Hockey World Championship is scheduled to take place from May 21 to June 6, 2021.

In March, due to the situation with the spread of coronavirus, the 2020 Ice Hockey World Championship was canceled. COVID-19 has canceled or postponed many major sports competitions in the world, for example, the European football championships, the Champions League and the Europa League.