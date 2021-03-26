The chairman of the Belarusian state media holding Belteleradiocompany and the organizer of the national selection project for the Eurovision Song Contest, Ivan Eismont, said on Friday, March 26 that the country had chosen a new song to participate in the show and would soon be sent to the organizers.

He noted that the Galasy ZMesta group, which will represent Belarus at Eurovision, offered a choice of two new compositions.

“We chose one of them. In the near future it will be sent in a consolidated form to the EMU “, – quotes his words “RIA News”…

The title of the song has not yet been announced. The composition will be unveiled next week, Eismont added.

On March 11, the organizers of Eurovision asked the collective from Belarus to replace the song, as they saw in it a political context that was unacceptable for the competition.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the claims of the European Broadcasting Union (EBC) to the song of the Galasy ZMesta group at Eurovision became a good PR for the band.

The Eurovision Song Contest, canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held May 18-22 at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam with the participation of performers from 41 countries.