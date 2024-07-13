Molostov: Border guards serve on the border with Ukraine in an enhanced mode

The protection of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border will continue in an enhanced mode, the Chairman of the State Border Committee of Belarus Konstantin Molostov spoke about such measures. His words are quoted by TASS.

“The main task of the border guards is peace and protection of the state border, the peace of our citizens. According to the decision of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, based on the conclusions and assessment of the situation, the border guards continue to carry out tasks in an enhanced border service mode,” Molostov said.

Earlier, on July 13, the head of the State Security Committee (KGB) of the republic, Ivan Tertel, said that Ukraine had withdrawn its troops from the Belarusian border. This happened on July 3-4.

On July 13, Lukashenko visited the border with Ukraine. The head of state ordered the withdrawal of troops from the border due to the stabilization of the situation.