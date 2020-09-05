The Belarusian authorities handed over the intercepted recording of the “talks between Germany and Poland” about Alexei Navalny to the Russian FSB. Reported by RIA News with reference to the Belarusian state television channel ONT.

Belarus also posted on the network a recording of the alleged conversation between representatives of the two countries with transcript and voice acting in Russian. In the background, you can hear that the interlocutors communicate with each other in English.

During the conversation, the “representative of Berlin” declares that all materials on the Navalny case are ready and handed over to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, it remains only to wait for her statement. After that, he adds that “there is a war, and during a war all means are good.”

Lukashenko first mentioned the recording of the “negotiations” at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Then he said that the Belarusian electronic military intelligence intercepted an “interesting conversation”, which testifies that “there was no poisoning of Navalny.”

Alexei Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. He was hospitalized in a hospital in Omsk, on August 22, the politician was transported to Germany. On September 2, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the data from military toxicologists’ studies did not raise doubts that the oppositionist had been poisoned with the poison of the Novichok group.