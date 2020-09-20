Belarus Hackers released the identity of about a thousand police in Belarus: “No one will remain anonymous, even in a commando hat”

Demonstrations against President Lukashenko continue, although arrests have intensified.

Anonymous Hackers have leaked the personal information of about a thousand Belarusian police, according to Reuters.

Hackers say the leak was revenge for the use of force by the police against the authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko opposing protesters. Demonstrations are scheduled to take place again today, Sunday, across Belarus.

“As the arrests continue, we will continue to release the data massively,” the hackers said on the messaging service’s Telegram channel. “No one is left anonymous even in a commando hat.”

Personal information was broadcast on Telegram on Saturday night. The Belarusian government said it intended to find the leakers and punish them, Reuters says.

“Home affairs authorities have the resources, methods and technologies to detect and prosecute the vast majority of leaks of personal information,” said a Home Office spokesman. Olga Cheemodanova.

The loyalty of the violent machinery is the lifeblood of Lukashenko, who won a reappointment in the fraudulent presidential election in August. The dismay over the election result sparked widespread protests that are set to continue this Sunday as well.

According to the news agency AFP, the capital, the center of Minsk, has driven a large number of military vehicles as well as trucks with barbed wire spools on their pallets.

Thousands of protesters have been arrested since August. Protesters are facing riot police, whose faces are often covered by helmets, masks or commando hats.

The assaults on the detainees provoked rage in August and further fueled the protest mood.

Last Saturday, police arrested 390 protesters, according to the government’s own announcement. They demonstrated in Minsk, and most of those arrested had been released by Sunday.

“A glittering march”About 2,000 protesters, mostly women, took part in the so-called Saturday protest. The name of the protest came from the fact that the protesters were wearing glittering outfits.